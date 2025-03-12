Trump Stages Tesla Car Show at White House After Berating Americans for Boycotting Musk

He also joined Musk in condemning protests that have broken out at Tesla dealerships over the CEO’s work at the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency( DOGE), which has pushed to dismantle agencies across the federal government and overseen the firing of about 30,000 federal employees.

“It’s really terrible that there’s so much violence being perpetrated against people at Tesla, Tesla supporters, Tesla owners, Tesla stores” said Musk after thanking Trump for displaying the cars. “These are innocent people who have done nothing wrong.”

There have been at least 10 acts of vandalism reported against Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships in recent weeks as outrage has grown over the unelected Musk’s enormous influence at the White House. No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

Shares of the company plummeted 15% on Monday—Tesla’s worst day in four and a half years. Since peaking in mid-December after Musk poured nearly $300 million into Trump’s election campaign, Tesla’s shares have lost more than 50% of their value and the company has lost more than $800 billion.

Before parading Tesla’s products in front of the press at the White House, the president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to lambast “Radical Left Lunatics” for “trying to illegally and collusively boycott” his ally and benefactor’s company.

“Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help make America great again?” asked Trump.

Podcast host Matt Bernstein called the scene at the White House “jaw-dropping.”

“While Trump cuts programs you need to live, he’s turning the White House into a car dealership to advertise his unelected shadow president’s failing company,” said Bernstein. “Dystopian levels of corruption.”

At the White House, the president also suggested he may label any attacks against Musk’s dealerships as domestic terrorism.

“Those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them,” said Trump. “And let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell.”

Murtaza Hussain of Drop Site Newsprojected that with the Trump administration pushing to deport visa holders who have participated in pro-Palestinian protests—with at least one abducted by immigration agents and detained in recent days—”we’re maybe two years away from people deported for terrorism for keying a Tesla.”