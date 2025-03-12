Trump Stages Tesla Car Show at White House After Berating Americans for Boycotting Musk

“While Trump cuts programs you need to live, he’s turning the White House into a car dealership to advertise his unelected shadow president’s failing company,” said one critic.
With Tesla’s stock plummeting since the electric carmaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, arrived in Washington, D.C. and began slashing federal jobs and programs, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday was intent on helping his “special government employee” as he spent part of the afternoon inspecting five of the company’s cars on the White House lawn.
The president declared the cars “beautiful” and expressed hope that his purchase of a Tesla will help the company’s financial position.
More Perfect Union, the labor-focused media organization, cast doubt on Musk’s claim that he will double production due to the president’s interest, “given declining demand for his cars.”
“This is just two corrupt oligarchs scratching each other’s backs,” said the group.