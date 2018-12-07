Trump Expected to Appoint Former Fox and Friends Host to U.N. on Friday

Alaska Native News Dec 7, 2018.

President Trump is said to be making an announcement of his new pick for the country’s ambassadorship to the United Nations on Friday and he is expected to name former Fox and Friends host Heather Nauert to the important post.

Nauert was first tapped as a State Department Spokesman by Trump in 2017, then promoted in early 2018 to the position of Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs after Steve Goldstein was dismissed from the post.

A critic of Iran and a supporter of the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen, Nauert also came out in opposition of the Gaza protests in May of 2018.

She was ridiculed by various news reporters following her statement on the anniversary of D-Day when she stated that the Normandy invasion was evidence of the United States’ strong relationship with Germany.







Nauert was offered the position at the U.N. in November after Trump’s first pick, Dina Powell withdrew her name from consideration.

Her nomination by Trump must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate prior to presenting her credentials to the UN Secretary-General.

She will replace Nikki Haley who tendered her resignation effective December 31st.