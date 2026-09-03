Trump Issues New Mass Murder Threat, Warning Iran of ‘Biggest Attack of Them All’











The president’s threat came just a day after he appeared to rule out using nuclear weapons.



President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued yet another unhinged threat to commit mass murder as the US military restarted its illegal bombing campaign against Iran.

In a Truth Social post, the president warned Iran against striking back at the US shortly after American forces began bombing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in the country.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” Trump wrote, then ominously added that “it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!”

Iran appeared undeterred by Trump’s saber-rattling, however, as The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the country retaliated by launching missiles and drones shortly after the US attack.

On Monday, a reporter in the Oval Office asked the president if he would consider using nuclear weapons against Iran, and he appeared to rule it out.

“There’s no reason for it,” Trump said. “What a stupid question that is, actually. Here they are, they’re totally defeated militarily, so now I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them?”

In April, Trump issued a similarly unhinged threat to commit mass murder in Iran, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” unless Iran surrendered to the US. Trump backed down from that threat hours later and agreed to a since-expired ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Brett Erickson, managing partner at Obsidian Risk Advisors, warned in a Tuesday social media post that the president’s threats should not be dismissed simply because he hasn’t followed through on them in the past.

“Throughout this entire war, I have been incredibly skeptical of any claims that President Trump is so much as DISCUSSING the use of nuclear weapons,” Erickson wrote. “This reads to me clear as day that they are on the table now.”

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