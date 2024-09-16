Trump ‘Safe’ After Shots Fired Near to Him on Golf Course





The FBI said on Sunday that it was “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination” of former U.S. President Donald Trump after members of the Secret Service fired shots at an individual who appeared to place the muzzle of a rifle over the perimeter of where Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump wrote in a fundraising email that he was “SAFE AND WELL” following the incident.

Several public figures issued statements condemning political violence.

Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz wrote on social media that he and his wife Gwen were “glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe.”

“Violence has no place in our country. It’s not who we are as a nation,” Walz wrote.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said: “I am relieved that President Trump and those that were with him are safe. This is a deeply concerning time for our country, and I pray we can prevent this kind of violence and find ways to heal the divisions.”

Earlier:

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is “safe” after gunshots were fired “in his vicinity,” the Trump campaign announced on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials toldThe Associated Press that Secret Service agents opened fire after they saw an individual appear to lift the muzzle of their rifle through the barrier surrounding Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida while he was playing. The suspect then fled in an SUV and was later apprehended by local law enforcement. An AK-style rifle was later found on the grounds of the golf course.

The Secret Service said that the incident took place around 2 pm Eastern Time.

Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign’s communications director, said there were “no further details at this time.”

The incident comes a month and two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on social media. “Violence has no place in America.”

The White House said in a statement that it was “relieved” the Trump was safe.

