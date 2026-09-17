Wassillie Brink Sentenced to 30 Years for Kasigluk Sex Assault











(Bethel, AK) – Last Friday, Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery sentenced Wassillie Brink, 52, to serve 30 years with 8 years suspended for the 2022 sex assault of a Kasigluk woman. Brink had pled guilty to Sexual Assault in the Second Degree as part of a plea agreement. He will be on probation for 10 years upon his release from incarceration. Brink will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

On May 21, 2022, after a night of drinking, Brink entered the home of a woman and entered her bedroom where she was sleeping. The woman awoke to Brink removing her pants; she reported she was too terrified to stop Brink as he sexually assaulted her. Brink sexually assaulted the woman until a child, who had also been asleep in the room, left the room and alerted a neighbor who forced Brink to leave the house.

In his sentencing comments, Judge Montgomery considered the severity of Brink’s actions. The judge specifically cited reports that Kasigluk residents had been warning each other that evening to lock their doors because it was known that Brink was drinking. He further cited Brink had previously been convicted of Sex Abuse of a Minor, noting that the prior crime was committed in public and upon two victims. Judge Montgomery found isolating Brink was needed to protect the members of the community.

Assistant Attorney General Sam Vandergaw of the Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted this case with the assistance of Paralegal Bethany Kaiser of the Bethel District Attorney’s office. The case involved an investigation by the Alaska State Troopers.