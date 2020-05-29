Trump Signs Order to Try to Tighten Social Media Controls
WHITE HOUSE – U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday he said was aimed at reining in social media platforms, although analysts doubt it will survive legal scrutiny.
The president said his action is meant to “protect and uphold the free speech rights of the American people.”
Social media companies currently “have a shield. They’re not going to have that shield” as a result of his executive order, Trump explained to reporters in the Oval Office.
Twitter released a statement late Thursday, saying, “This EO is a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law. … Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms.
The order requires the Federal Communication Commission to clarify a section of the Communications Decency Act that largely exempts online companies from any legal liability concerning users’ content. It also directs the White House Office of Digital Strategy to redouble its efforts to collect complaints of online censorship and submit them to the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department.
The president, in the Oval Office, decried social media companies as monopolies that have become more influential than newspapers and broadcasters.
“We can’t let this continue to happen. It’s very, very unfair,” Trump said.
The president’s ire is aimed in particular at Twitter, which earlier this week placed a fact-check warning on two of his tweets.
“If it were able to be legally shut down, I would do it,” Trump said of Twitter.
When Twitter, Google, Facebook and other platforms choose to fact check or choose to ignore certain posts that is “political activism,” according to the president.
“I’m sure they’ll be doing a lawsuit,” he said.
Early Friday Twitter again singled out a Trump tweet, flagging one of his comments on the protests in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence.” In the tweed the president called the demonstrators “THUGS” and said there would be shooting if looting continued.
“If you weren’t fake,” Trump said in reply to a reporter’s question about why he just does not delete his personal Twitter account. “If we had a fair press in this country, I’d do that in a heartbeat.”
The order’s interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act “is not expected to hold up in court, but it has the effect of giving political permission to attack social media companies if they apply content moderation or fact-checking rules to Trump’s statements or those of his supporters and allies,” Rebecca MacKinnon, director of Ranking Digital Rights, told VOA.