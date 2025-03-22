Ethics Complaint Filed Over Trump Commerce Secretary’s Public Push for Tesla Stock Purchases​





Campaign Legal Center wants ethics officials to probe the “apparently flagrant violation of federal law.”



The nonpartisan legal group on Friday filed a complaint with the Office of Government Ethics and the designated agency ethics official at the U.S. Department of Commerce, urging them to investigate comments U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made on Fox News earlier this week when he exhorted viewers to “buy Tesla,” speaking of the stock of billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company.

Campaign Legal Center (CLC) wants officials to look into whether Lutnick’s comments on Fox News—which the group called an “apparently flagrant violation of federal law”—did violate the federal ban on government officials using their public positions for private enrichment.

According to the complaint, executive branch employees “may not use their public office for their own private gain; [or] for the endorsement of any product, service, or enterprise.”

Other critics responded to the billionaire commerce secretary’s comments on Fox by pointing out that, as one watchdog leader put it, “he conveniently forgot to mention his family business empire holds nearly $840 million in the company.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and also the largest shareholder, has been deputized by U.S. President Donald Trump to help oversee efforts to cut federal programs and personnel and is playing a core role in his administration.

“The president’s Cabinet members take an oath to serve the American people, and with that oath comes the ability and privilege to exercise a vast amount of power,” said Kedric Payne, vice president, general counsel, and senior director of ethics at Campaign Legal Center in a statement on Thursday.

“The Office of Government Ethics and Commerce ethics officials should hold Lutnick accountable and reassure the public that their officials will face consequences if they use their public office to enrich themselves or their allies,” said Payne.

Lutnick made the comments when he was speaking on Fox News‘ “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Wednesday.

“Buy Tesla. It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. It’ll never be this cheap again… Who wouldn’t invest in Elon Musk?” he told viewers.

Earlier this month, Trump hosted a Tesla car show at the White House. His and Lutnick’s stunts come as the company faces protests over Musk’s work for the administration and falling stock prices.

Tesla stock has tumbled since it reached a post-election high in December 2024. Axios reported Thursday that shares have fallen 42% so far this year. Axios also reported that Tesla shares fell on Thursday after Lutnick made his comments on Fox News.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



