Trump urges US to ‘stay strong, determined’ after assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the attempt on his life, said Sunday it was “more important than ever” that the country stood strong, determined and not allow evil to win.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” he said on his Truth Social media platform. “We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.”

Trump is set this week to be officially nominated as the Republican presidential candidate in the November 5 election against Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump said he looked forward to addressing the country on Thursday from the Republican Party’s national convention in the midwestern city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The FBI said it has identified a suspect but not yet established a motive for Saturday’s assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a suburb of the eastern city of Pittsburgh. It was the highest-profile act of U.S. political violence in more than four decades.

The law enforcement agency said 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was the “subject involved” in the shooting. Bystanders outside the perimeter security area where Trump was speaking said they yelled at police to no avail when they spotted the gunman crawling up the roof of a nearby building with a weapon.

The gunman was able to fire four or five shots toward the rally, hitting Trump in his right ear, killing one spectator at the rally and critically wounding two others before police killed the suspect.

Crooks, who graduated from high school two years ago, was a registered Republican. But when he was 17, Crooks also made a $15 political donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing. The donation was designated for the Progressive Turnout Project, a national group that rallies Democrats to vote.

Trump’s wife, former first lady Melania Trump, who was not at the rally, said in a social media post Sunday, “A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine.”

She added, “For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”

About six minutes after Trump took the stage, several gunshots rang out – prompting the former president to reach for his right ear and then duck behind a riser before being piled on for protection by his assigned Secret Service agents.