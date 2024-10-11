Trump Warns Detroit Voters Whole Country Will ‘Be Like Detroit’ If Harris Wins





Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the city is “defined by winners willing to get their hands dirty to build up their city and create their communities—something Donald Trump could never understand.”

Federal, state, and local leaders in Michigan took issue with former President Donald Trump’s latest apparent voter mobilization strategy in the crucial battleground state: insulting its largest city while delivering a campaign speech there on Thursday.

At the Detroit Economic Club, the Republican presidential nominee told business owners that if Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election, the entire country will “end up being like Detroit.”

“The whole country will be like, you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re gonna have a mess on your hands,” he said. “We’re not going to let her do that to this country. We’re not gonna let it happen.”