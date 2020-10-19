Tsunami Warning Issued following 7.5 Magnitude Quake Southeast of Sand Point

Alaska Native News on Oct 19, 2020.

A tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer following a heavy earthquake with a preliminary magnitude assessment of 7.5 that occurred 55 miles southeast of Sandpoint at 12:55 pm on Monday afternoon.

The depth of the quake was at 25 miles along the Aleutian megathrust and occurred on the southern side of the Aleutian Chain just to the south of Chernabura Island. Two aftershocks of 5.2 and 4.3 have already been reported in the area.

The center in Palmer stated that hazardous waves are possible as far as Homer east of the quake and 80 miles to the northeast of Unalaska to the west of the quake.

Any wave action that may occur is expected to begin in the Sand Point area by 1:55 pm, Cold Bay at 2:45 pm and Kodiak Island at 2:50 pm. No observations have been made as yet.







If you are in a tsunami warning area;

* Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation.

* Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

* Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location.

* If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot.

* Boat operators,

* Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.

* If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents.

* Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.

* Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.