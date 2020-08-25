Two Armed Gunmen Hold Up Valley Country Store #3 in Palmer

Alaska Native News on Aug 25, 2020.

AST revealed on Tuesday that late money night the Valley Country Store became the target of armed robbers who held up the store at just before 11 pm.

Palmer police and Alaska State Troopers responded to the establishment at 4715 North Truhk Road at 10:46 pm and interviewed the victims who stated that two armed men wearing ski masks pointed weapons at the front counter clerk and demanded money. The clerk surrendered approximately $700 to the robbers, who also took undisclosed items as well.

AST asks that “If you have any information regarding this case please contacted the Alaska State Troopers at 352-5401 or Mat-Su Crimestoppers at 745-3333.”

The investigation into the stickup continues.





