Two Arrested following Soldotna Traffic stop Wednesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Sep 9, 2020.

An early Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in two being placed under arrest and remand to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail, AST reported today.

Troopers say that a Soldotna-based K9 team pulled over a 2020 Chevy Silverado U-haul truck near 9583 Kenai Spur Highway at 40 minutes after midnight and identified the driver as 32-year-old Ely C. Holmes of Kenai. Also identified in the vehicle was passenger, 25-year-old Chase W. Cable of Soldotna.

A quick check on the APSIN system would show that Holmes had his driver’s license suspended for points in 2018 and failed to have it reinstated. A further check would find that Holmes has active cases set for trial for leaving the scene of an injury accident in a stolen vehicle, drugs, and failure to appear on felony charges.







Also, during the stop, Cable was seen putting drugs into his mouth and swallowing them. He also attempted to escape being handcuffed by pushing past Holmes and kicking the arresting officer several times. He was ultimately taken into custody after taser deployment on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Disorderly Conduct as well as Assault 4th Degree on a Police Officer.

The U-Haul and a four-wheeler are believed to be stolen and were seized as evidence.