Two Arrested Following Vehicle Check at Black Angus, Vehicle Owner Sought

Alaska Native News on Mar 3, 2020.

Two persons out of five in a vehicle checked in the Black Angus parking lot on Saturday morning were placed under arrest and the owner sought after a brief investigation APD stated on Monday.

A day-shift patrol officer observed a 2018 Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot on Gambell and ran the plates at 7:25 am, according to the APD report. The registration for the vehicle was found to be expired and the owner was shown to be wanted on a felony warrant.

The officer approached the vehicle with five occupants and spoke with the driver. The officer saw that the driver was showing signs of impairment and additional officers were called in. When those officers arrived and made contact with the vehicle, they saw that weapons were on board that included nunchucks and a sword.

The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and identify himself. After providing a false name, the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Keith J. Tracey, got out of the vehicle and immediately tried to make good an escape, but an officer grabbed Tracey. Tracey, in turn, elbowed the officer in the face causing injuries.

Tracey was taken to ground as the officers attempted to detain him, and he continued to resist and was tazed. Despite being tazed, Tracey continued to fight and bit one of the officers in the leg. Eventually, Tracey was cuffed and detained but continued to give the officers a false name.

Other officers arrived at the scene and detained the passengers in the vehicle that were trying to leave the scene.

A closer look at the vehicle would discover syringes, some loaded, an open bottle of alcohol and a pellet pistol. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant requested.

Tracey was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Facility, and after a warrant was issued for a blood draw, one was administered. During booking, three baggies, containing meth, heroin and cocaine were found on his person. Tracey was charged with Operating under the Influence, two counts of Assault, Resisting, Providing False Information, and Promoting Contraband I.

One of the four passengers, 41-year-old Louis C. Tavares, was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest, and so was also remanded. The other three passengers were released without charges.

The owner of the Jeep, 27-year-old Krystie L. Stevenson, was not present when the incident occurred. But, it would be found that she had a felony warrant for her arrest for Felony Eluding and Failure to Stop. She is described as 5-foot3 weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Stevenson’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





