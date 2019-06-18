Two Arrested in Ketchikan Attempting to Import Drugs for Distribution

Alaska Native News Jun 18, 2019.

A Hydaburg woman and another from Anchorage were arrested on Sunday on drug charges following a short investigation, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.

When 27-year-old Melissa Charles and 41-year-old Laneea Naufahu were contacted in Ketchikan, it was revealed that the two women were working together to bring heroin, meth, and pills into the Ketchikan area for distribution.

39 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of heroin, and a quantity of pills were seized from the two suspects. The drugs, according to troopers, had a street value of approximately $30,000.

Charges were forwarded to the District Attorney’s office and the duo were remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center with no bail.