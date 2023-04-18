Two Arrested in Seward after Shots-Fired Call from Underage Party





Two men were taken into custody and charged after a terrified girl called in to 911 to report shots fired after fleeing an underage party in Seward early Sunday morning.

The caller reported that several shots were heard.

Seward-based troopers responded to the scene and executed a search warrant to make entry at the address. An investigation was opened and troopers found that 19-year-old Elmo D. Lackey III had, while drinking, discharged a .223 short-barreled rifle into the air. He was taken into custody and charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons II, III, and IV.

Also while at the residence troopers made contact with 20-year-old Dax Robinson, who it was determined had supplied the alcohol to the underaged partiers. When arrested, he was found to be in possession of two fake IDs. He was charged with one count of criminal impersonation II (misdemeanor) and one count of delivering alcohol to persons under the age of 21 (misdemeanor).

Both suspects were transported to the Seward Jail. While Robinson was released on his own recognizance, Lackey was held without bail.



