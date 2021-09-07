Two Arrested on Kidnapping/Armed Robbery Charges at Sutton General Store





Alaska State Troopers and Palmer police took two suspects in custody on Saturday night on charges that included armed robbery and kidnapping after an incident that ended at the Sutton General Store, troopers report.

A caller contacted troopers at 8:50 pm on Saturday night to report that two men forced a female into a vehicle at gunpoint before speeding away. The witness followed the vehicle away from North Chickaloon Way and continued to keep the dispatcher updated as to the vehicle’s whereabouts.

Palmer police responded to assist and located the suspects, identified as Hunter Tamez, 27-years-old of Palmer, and Nathanael Albright, 37-years-old of Anchorage, at the general store in Sutton. Authorities also located the 28-year-old victim, who had suffered minor injuries.

Both suspects were “charged with Kidnapping, Robbery in the First Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree and Albright was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree,” according to the report.

Albright and Tamez were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges and held without bail.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be leveled against the two suspects.



