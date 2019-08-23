Two Arrested on Warrants during Ekwok Shots-Fired Investigation

AST reports that two Ekwok men were arrested on existing warrants as troopers investigated a shots-fired incident that occurred in that village late in the evening on Wednesday.

Troopers received the report at 10:34 pm on Wednesday of a disturbance where a gun had been discharged with no injuries.

When troopers arrived in Ekwok to investigate the incident, they spoke with one person involved in the disturbance who reported that they had been hit in the head with a blunt object. Although the man suffered minor injuries, he declined any medical attention.

While troopers say the investigation is on-going, they have yet to file any charges in the case.

During their investigation, troopers interviewed Charles Akelkok, age 45. During the interview, it was found that Charles had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and so was taken into custody.

As the investigation progressed, troopers also interviewed Constantine Akelkok, age 34. they would find that Constantine also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and he too was taken into custody.

Both were transported to Dillingham where they were remanded. Charles was held without bail while Constantine had his bail set at $10,000 cash performance.