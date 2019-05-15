Two Californian Fugitives from Justice Taken into Custody to Await Extradition

Alaska Native News May 15, 2019.

At 12:30 pm on Tuesday, the Gilroy Police Department in northern California contacted Alaska State Troopers and informed them that two California subjects were residing in the Palmer area and were fugitives from justice in that state.

AST investigators were able to verify that the two Californians, identified as Brianna E. Northam, age 23; and Greg R. Legras, age 38, indeed had two extraditable warrants out of California on charges of Violation of Physical Custody Or Visitation Decrees, and Child Abduction.

At 3:30 pm on Tuesday AST Patrol Troopers with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit, Special Criminal Investigative Unit and the Palmer General Investigations Unit made contact with Northam and Legras and placed them under arrest on the California warrants.







Following their arrest, both were transported to the Mat_Su Pretrial Facility and remanded them there to await extradition.

The three-year-old child, identified only as P.L., was placed into the custody of the Office of Child Services.