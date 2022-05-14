Two Dead and Four Injured in Glenn Highway Multiple Vehicle Accident





Anchorage police report that wo victims have died and another four taken to the hospital with injuries after a four-vehicle accident on the Glenn Highway Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene on the Glenn Highway between the Turpin and Muldoon exits at 5:52 pm and closed the inbound and outbound lanes of travel on the highway. Traffic was diverted as the Major Collision Investigative Unit responded to process the scene.

The preliminary investigation would find that a red Dodge Challenger and a black Mitsubishi Galant were traveling inbound on the Glenn Highway when they both lost control between Muldoon and Turpin. The Challenger careened off of the highway and crashed headlong into a tree on the side of the highway while the Galant ran into a black Toyota Tundra that was also inbound.

The impact caused both the Galant and Tundra to cross over into the outbound lanes and roll over. During this time, the Galant impacted with an outbound Chevy Silverado. The impact caused both vehicles catch fire. The driver and passenger of the Galant would be declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Silverado escaped injury.

Also injured were two occupants of the Galant and two in the Challenger that impacted the tree. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the highway remained closed for several hours as the scene was processed and the investigation carried out.

APD is asking that anyone that witnessed the accidents to please call dispatch at 786-8900.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

