Two Drivers Die, Four Children Seriously Injured in Thorne Bay Road Head-On

Alaska Native News on Sep 12, 2020.

Both drivers in a head-on collision on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska died in a two-car collision and four children seriously injured on Friday morning troopers reported.

Troopers responded to the collision that took place at mile 7.5 of Thorne Bay Road at approximately 8:30 am on Friday morning.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that Jennifer Dietrick, age 35 of Naukati was traveling on the roadway in her 2001 Toyota when she crossed over the double yellow centerline and collided with a 2010 Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Kerri Hanson. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.







Dietrick had a young child in her vehicle, while Hansen had three children in hers. All four were seriously injured and were transported from the scene for treatment.

According to the report, none of the children were in restraints at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

The deceased’s next of kin were notified of the accident.