Two Fairbanks Suspects Charged in $25,000 DNR/UAF Burglary

Alaska Native News Jan 26, 2019.

Two Fairbanks men have been arrested following a burglary investigation at the Department of Natural Resources facility.

Alaska State Troopers received the burglary report from DNR at 10:07 am on Friday and responded to investigate.

When they arrived at the buildings where DNR and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks operated, they found that two ski-doo snow machines, a snow machine sled, power tools, and personal items had been taken from the facility. The value of the items taken was estimated at $25,000.







The investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Kilo Smoke and 36-year-old Stewart Erhart. Both were charged with Burglary I, Theft II, Criminal Mischief I. Smoke was additionally charged with Criminal Mischief III and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV. Erhart had additional charges of Vehicle Theft II and False info leveled against him.

Both Smoke and Erhart were remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on their charges.