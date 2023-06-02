Two Fairbanks Women Arrested after Mail Theft Call in Fairbanks





The Alaska State Troopers received a report of theft from mailboxes Goldhill Road near Doc John Drive at 10:55 on Wednesday morning and responded to the area.

Troopers were told that a woman was rifling through the boxes.

When troopers got to the area, a woman in a vehicle at the scene jumped out along with her companion in another vehicle and fled on foot into the tree line.

Troopers would determine that one of the women was 42-year-old Fairbanks resident Teresa Jensen. Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit (FCSU), with the assistance of Helo 2 and K9 Kenny were deployed to the area along with additional patrol Troopers, AST said in their dispatch.

K9 Kenny began to track and it wasn’t long before the canine zeroed in on 39-year-old Kimberly Baird. She was taken into custody and it was soon found that Baird was the subject of an outstanding $100,000 felony warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment for Theft II and a $10,000 felony warrant for a Probation Violation.

A short time later a caller in the neighborhood reported that a woman was walking down the powerline trail. Troopers went to the location and made contact with Jensen. It was determined that “Jensen had an outstanding $10,000 felony warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment for Theft II, a $5,000 felony warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment for Theft III, and a $5,000 felony warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment for 2 counts of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance IV and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked,” troopers said.

Both women were transported to and remanded at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on their charges.



