Two Female Suspects Arrested after Mountain View Knife-Point Robbery

Alaska Native News on Apr 29, 2020.

Anchorage police responded to the North Bunn Street and Parsons Avenue area on Tuesday evening after being called from that location by a woman stating she had been robbed at knifepoint by two female suspects. The caller gave a description of the suspects, as well as that of the vehicle that they drove away in.

As the responding officers were traveling the area, one officer observed the suspect vehicle, and two suspects fitting the description given, at the intersection of North Lane and Mountain View Drive.

They made contact with the two suspects, and the passenger, 31-year-old Melinda A. Green, told the officer that she had a knife concealed on her person. The officers took possession of the knife, and as they were doing so, observed in plain view, on the driver’s side floorboard, a purse open, with a wad of money visible.

Green, and the driver, 58-year-old Joyce Y Henderson, were taken to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning. Following questioning, Green was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on an outstanding felony warrant. She was additionally charged with Robbery I, Assault III, and Theft III, while Henderson was jailed on charges of Robbery I, Assault IV and Theft III.

As APD completed their initial investigation, it was determined that the victim was outside drinking at the original location when the two suspects pulled up in their vehicle. APD says “the victim willingly got into the car and the three of them proceeded to do drugs.”

After the three of them finished doing the drugs, the two suspects demanded that the victim turn over all of her money while Green pulled out a knife and threatened the victim with it. After the victim complied, she was let out vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, a silver 2012 Toyota Camry, was impounded as evidence, and a search warrant was applied for to search the vehicle.