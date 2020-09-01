Two Hunters Charged with Wanton Waste in Southeast Alaska

Alaska Native News on Sep 1, 2020.

On Saturday evening, Alaska Wildlife Troopers made contact with two hunters as they emerged from the woods in Cedar Pass near Crawfish Inlet. When they spoke with the two hunters at 6:15 pm, the hunters told troopers that they had been pursuing a deer that they had shot at.

The men, identified as Trevin Carley, age 18 of Sitka and 20-year-old Andrew Hedgepath of South Carolina “made attempts to locate the deer while troopers were present, but indicated not finding it,” troopers said.

But, as troopers investigated further, they would find that Carley had shot a doe and then the two hunters attempted to hide the deer before leaving the kill site. They had done so as doe season was not open. They did not salvage any of the meat or report it to the troopers.

Troopers later located and salvaged the deer.

Carley was cited for taking the doe out of season and wanton waste of a big game animal. His rifle was seized as evidence. Hedgepath was cited for unlawful possession and transportation.

An arraignment date has been set in Sitka court.





