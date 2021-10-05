Two in Kivalina Charged after Gunfire Incident, One Victim Hospitalized in Kotzebue





Alaska State Troopers began receiving multiple calls from residents in Kivalina beginning at 2:37 am on Sunday reporting shots fired with “at least two people firing a weapon and one person with a possible gunshot wound.”

Kotzebue-based troopers responded to Kivalina and opened an investigation that found an altercation had broken out and “Theodore Booth III, age 38, was injured by Byron Adams, age 25, while at the residence of Austin Swan Jr, age 36.” The report said that Adams entered the home with a weapon and threatened to shoot Booth and Swan then discharged his weapon. Swan would leave his residence and go to his father’s house but would not be let in. In response, Swan discharged a firearm through the door. The round went into the home’s ceiling.

Troopers took both Swan and Adams into custody. Swan was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons (MIW) 2, Assault 3, and Criminal Mischief 4, and Adams was charged with Burglary 1, Assault 3 and Assault 4.

Booth was transported to Kotzebue for treatment of his injuries.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor and say additional charges are probable.



