Alaska Guard’s snowstorm response inspires local PD officer to enlist







What began as a chance encounter during a severe Yakutat snowstorm set Spc. Brad Adams on an unexpected path to the Alaska Army National Guard and toward a new sense of purpose, stability and opportunity for his family.

Adams, now a combat medic with the 297th Infantry Battalion’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, was working as a Yakutat Police Department officer when the community activated the Guard for emergency snow-removal operations.

“I got to work beside the Guardsmen and see how they operated,” Adams said. “It sparked my interest. It looked meaningful, and I thought I should become a part of it.”

Fourteen years earlier, Adams had joined the Air Force as a Tactical Air Control Party trainee but did not complete the pipeline. After building a career in emergency medical services and law enforcement, he still felt the pull to serve. The rising cost of family healthcare and his goal of completing a bachelor’s degree pushed him to revisit military service, this time with the Alaska Army National Guard.

“I knew the benefits the Guard offered, and it was the right decision to get my wife and kid on TRICARE,” Adams said. “When my daughter had a small laceration back in May, my first thought was, ‘Thank God we have TRICARE.’ It can be an expensive ER visit without good healthcare.”

His recruiters Sgt. 1st Class Chase Kaschnigg and Staff Sgt. Ryan Stearns knew the process would take time. Adams needed a waiver and old records that were difficult to track down. Still, the team worked on each problem until it was resolved.

“It took a while to get the stamp of approval,” Stearns said. “But Adams was patient, eager and willing to join. He really wanted it.”

Kaschnigg said Adams’ journey reflects what makes the Alaska Army National Guard unique.

“Our recruiters are resourceful, and we find a way to make things happen,” Kaschnigg said. “The Guard is willing to work with almost any situation if someone truly wants to serve.”

Stearns said that dedication pays off long after enlistment.

“For me, I feel such pride when applicants come back and thrive,” Stearns said. “The unique part of the Guard is those relationships continue. Being even a small part of bettering their lives is amazing.”

Adams enlisted on Oct. 15, 2024, choosing the 68W combat medic specialty, an ideal match for his seven years of experience as a paramedic and emergency room technician in Colorado and his ongoing law enforcement career, currently with the Whittier Police Department.

“The Army is really focused on trauma medicine,” Adams said. “The course was advanced, and my previous experience helped me get through it. Now I have training in both trauma and medical, and that helps me in law enforcement too.”

Since joining, Adams has already volunteered for state active duty, serving two weeks in multiple Western Alaska communities impacted by Typhoon Halong. His team conducted home repairs, muck-out operations, and insulation work to help restore safe living conditions.

“It was meaningful work, helping people in our own backyard,” Adams said. “Everyone was thankful. It was tough, but it felt great to be part of it.”

Stearns says opportunities like these, both state missions and federal deployments, open doors Guardsmen never expect.

“There’s no better place to network than in the Guard,” Stearns said. “People here come from all kinds of professions. Opportunities show up that weren’t even on someone’s radar before.”

For Adams, those opportunities are already taking shape. He is using his G.I. Bill to complete a bachelor’s degree at the University of Alaska Anchorage, which accepted 95 credits from his EMS and law enforcement background. He plans to commission through Officer Candidate School after completing his remaining coursework.

“I want to stick it out for 20 years,” Adams said. “The Guard has given me another way to grow, whether I stay in law enforcement or someday find a path in the Guard.”

Kaschnigg says Adams’ story is exactly why many Alaskans choose to serve.

“A lot of people want to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Kaschnigg said. “No matter what someone’s journey is, they’ll always have a sense of pride for joining the military.”

Adams agrees and said the benefits, opportunities and sense of purpose make the commitment worthwhile.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” Adams said. “I’m happy to show up to drill and keep working hard. The benefits are great, the work is meaningful, and the Guard has helped my family in so many ways.”