Two in Nikiski Arrested after Burglary in Progress Call

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2019.

Soldotna-based troopers responded to a burglary in progress in Nikiski on Sunday evening and arrested two persons from that community, troopers revealed on the trooper dispatch.

When troopers responded to the call at Wik Road at 7:30 pm on Sunday evening, they made contact with Andrew Ronald Cook, age 27, and Ashley Rose Cook, age 27, both of Nikiski.

A preliminary investigation at the scene resulted in AST taking both Cooks into custody. They were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.







According to the trooper report, Andrew Cook was charged with Burglary II, Criminal Trespass I, Attempted Vehicle Theft I, Theft IV, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV in connection to Schedule II medication that was not prescribed to him. Ashley Cook was charged with Criminal Trespass I.