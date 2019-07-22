Two in Nikiski Arrested on Weapons/Assault Charges Saturday

Alaska Native News Jul 22, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna were called out to a shots-fired incident early on Saturday morning at Opal Street in Nikiski, the trooper dispatch reports.

At 3:06 am on Saturday troopers went to the address to find that 37-year-old Cody Fitzpatrick, who is reported to be a convicted felon, had assaulted another at that residence, and during that alcohol-fueled assault, the victim reported that Fitzpatrick, fired off several rounds, sicced a dog on him and hit him with the firearm.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and the firearm, with its serial number removed, was found at the residence.

Cody Fitzpatrick, age 27-was also contacted during the investigation and was found to possess a short-barreled firearm with no identification.

Both Cody and Kelsey were placed under arrest and transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

C. Fitzpatrick was charged with Assault II, Attempted Assault II, Assault III, and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV as well as four counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.

K. Fitzpatrick was charged with two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons III.





