Two in Sand Point Arrested in Overdose Death of King Cove Woman

Sand Point-based Alaska State Troopers announced this week that they took into custody two men in that community on manslaughter and drug charges following the death of 26-year-old King Cove resident Raylene Kochuten on Sunday.

On Saturday, police and Sand Point EMS responded to a residence in that community after receiving a report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived at the scene, they immediately began life-saving efforts and he was transported to the local clinic via ambulance. Their efforts were successful, and the man who displayed symptoms of a drug overdose was later medevaced.

Then, on Sunday EMS and police responded to the New Trident Gear Shed next to Peter Pan on the spit after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman who had possibly overdosed. Lifesaving efforts where administered and she was also transported to the clinic via ambulance. But efforts to save her life at the clinic were unsuccessful and Kochuten was pronounced deceased at the facility.

Investigations into the two incidences were opened and officers said that they quickly identified several persons of interest, and ultimately took into custody 37-year-old Jeremy Krone and 44-year-old Michael Gunderson, both of Sand Point, on charges of manslaughter and misconduct involving a controlled substance II.







It was reported that the drugs taken were small blue 30 mg counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride pills that were possibly laced with fentanyl. Troopers advise that if you have any of these pills not to take them, and instead turn them into the police department where they can be properly disposed of.

Alaska State Troopers assisted the Sand Point Police Department with the investigation, as did the Alaska Statewide Drug Investigation Unit.