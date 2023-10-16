Two in Wasilla Perish in Saturday Night Residential Blaze





Alaska State Troopers responded to an address on Terrell Drive in Wasilla after receiving a report of a fire at that location at 11:42 pm on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, troopers found the residential structure on the property fully engulfed in flames.

Later, after the fire was extinguished, troopers would find the remains of two individuals who had died in the fire. The remains would be identified as Terry Mason, age 73 and Emma Mason, age 67, both of Wasilla.

Troopers say they believe that Terry and Emma were the only onesat the residence when the fire broke out.

Although no foul play is expected the investigation into the blaze is continuing.



