Two involved in Major Moose Pass Drug Bust during Traffic Stop Friday





A routine traffic stop late Friday night in the Moose Pass area turned into a major drug bust troopers have reported.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Antwane L. Abron, 50 YOA of Nikiski. Abron’s passenger, Stacie L. Maldonado, 44 YOA also of Nikiski was contacted during the stop.

AST reports that both Abron and Maldonado are convicted felons. Troopers say that “Abron and Maldonado were in possession of approximately 4.22 ounces of black tar heroin, 158 blue M30 Fentanyl pills, .74 ounces of methamphetamine, $9,132 dollars in cash, a stolen handgun, packaging materials, and a digital pocket scale.”

Following initial contact, troopers revealed that both suspects were charged with “2 counts misconduct involving controlled substances (MICS) in the 2nd degree, 1 count of MICS in the 3rd degree, 1 count of misconduct involving weapons (MIW) in the 2nd degree, 1 count of MIW in the 3rd degree, and 1 count of theft in the 2nd degree.”

In addition, Abron was charged with operating a vehicle without motor vehicle liability insurance. He was also issued several traffic citations.

Both were transported and remanded to the Seward City Jail and held there without bail.



