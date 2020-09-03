Two Jailed in Wasilla following DV Investigation Wednesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Sep 2, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance call on Dale Circle in Wasilla after receiving a hangup at 11:33 am on Wednesday morning, they report.

In a call-in to 911 call-takers on Wednesday morning, it was reported that they got a call from a female where a man could be heard yelling in the background before a male took the phone and said hello before hanging up. When troopers responded to the scene of the call, they found a male identified as Wilbert Bowlin outside and another male, identified as Robert Bowlin inside the residence with the female.

They separated all parties and conducted separate interviews that revealed that the two Bowlins and the female resided at the residence and that Wilbert had assaulted the female the previous evening.

As a result of the interviews, Wilbert Bowlin was placed under arrest on charges of Assault IV-DV and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

Further investigation found that Robert Bowlin had an outstanding arrest warrant issued for him and so he was remanded to the facility as well.





