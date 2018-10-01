Two Maryland Moose Hunters Charged with Wanton Waste in Bethel Investigation

Alaska Native News Oct 1, 2018.

Bethel-based Alaska Wildlife Troopers commended Renfro’s Alaskan Adventures for their professionalism for reporting a case of blatant wanton waste of a moose on Sunday in the Bethel area by two Maryland men.

According to the report, Renfro’s Alaskan Adventures reported that they had transported two hunters “who had been on an un-guided hunt had moose meat that didn’t match up with the antlers when picked up in the field.”

AWT immediately investigated the report and found that 42-year-old Matthew Kelly, of Bolton, Maryland, had harvested a sub-legal moose during the hunt on September 27th. In an effort to cover up the violation, Kelley took a second, legal-sized moose on Sunday and removed only the antlers, leaving the rest of the moose behind.

As a result of the violation, Kelly was charged with “Wanton Waste (moose), Take Moose over Bag Limit, Unlawful Possession and Transportation, Failing to Affix Big Game Locking Tag, and Failure to Validate Moose Harvest Ticket,” according to the AWT report.







Kelley’s hunting partner, 44-year-old Michael Dagilus, of Leyden, Maryland, was also charged with Wanton Waste as well as failing to validate his harvest ticket for a moose he had taken on September 19th.

Both men are due in Bethel Court on Monday to face the charges.