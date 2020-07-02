Two Men Die in Fight over Knife in Alakanuk

Alaska Native News on Jul 2, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday that they received a report of two Alakanuk men dead of knife wounds at the intersection at the Alakanuk store at 2:04 am on Wednesday morning.

The Alakanuk Police Department called in the report to troopers and AST responded to the scene at 3:15 am to open an investigation. The preliminary investigation found that 39-year-old Ray Phillip and 25-year-old Bajon Augline got into a domestic dispute that soon turned physical, then deadly.

At some point in the altercation, troopers say that Phillip pulled a knife out and a struggle for the weapon ensued. During the fight over the knife, both men suffered lethal wounds and both died at the scene.

Following the initial investigation, the State Medical Examiner was contacted and that office requested the remains for autopsy.

Both men’s next of kin were notified of the men’s deaths.

Troopers are continuing the investigation into the lethal incident.





