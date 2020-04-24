Two New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in One Alaska Community

April 23, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Anchorage. This brings the total case count in Alaska to 337.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 22 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-
Of the new cases, both are male. One is under the age of 10; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 209, including 13 new recovered cases recorded yesterday.
As Alaska begins the process of gradually reopening, increasing the number of people being tested for COVID-19 is as important as ever. Testing capacity has recently increased and sites are now available in most communities across the state.
“We are encouraging anyone who is experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate themselves immediately and call a local health care provider for a referral to get tested,” said Alaska’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. “The initial symptoms are often mild, and can include any combination of the following: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, diminished sense of taste or smell, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, muscle/joint aches, nausea, rash, runny nose, or sore throat.”
