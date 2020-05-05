Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Anchorage

May 4, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Anchorage. This brings the total case count to 370. A total of 21,723 tests have been conducted.
This reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 3 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.
Of the new cases, both are female. One is aged 40-49 and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 37 hospitalizations and nine deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 263, including one new recovered case recorded yesterday.
