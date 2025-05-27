Two out-of-state residents charged with stealing Alaskan identities to target local financial institutions





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last week charging two out-of-state residents with conspiring to commit bank fraud by stealing identities and creating false identification documents.

According to court documents, on April 14, 2025, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) received a report that a female entered three local bank branches in Eagle River, Wasilla and Anchorage, respectively. The female presented potentially fraudulent military ID and passport cards and requested to withdraw $9,500 from accounts at each branch. The documents had the female’s picture but the name and date of birth of the account holders. The female successfully withdrew $9,500 from the Eagle River and Wasilla branches for a total of $19,000.

On April 15, 2025, Soldotna Police Department (SPD) received a report similar to the report APD received the day prior, detailing that a female entered a local credit union and presented a potentially fraudulent military ID and passport card to try and withdraw cash. Staff suspected the identification was fraudulent and attempted to contact their fraud department. While on the phone, the female left the credit union.

Later the same day, the Kenai Police Department (KPD) received the same report of a female presenting a potentially fraudulent military ID and passport card at a local bank to try and withdraw cash. Bank staff recognized the female from a recent internal fraud alert.

Staff at the Kenai bank attempted to call the police after the female suspect presented the alleged false documents, but she fled the bank in a vehicle. SPD officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Law enforcement identified the driver as Karey McLeish, 25, of Texas and the female suspect, who was a passenger in the vehicle, as Rebekah Walker, 45, of Connecticut. Officers searched the defendants and located over $700 in cash and a plane ticket from Texas to Anchorage dated April 13, 2025. Officers also searched the vehicle and discovered over $1,600 in cash, three cell phones and key cards for a local hotel.

Court documents further explain that law enforcement searched the hotel room McLeish and Walker were staying at in Soldotna and located a bag containing men’s clothing and hygiene products, as well as 11 military ID’s and 11 U.S. passport cards. The identification documents contained different names and dates of birth for Alaska residents, but all had Walker’s picture.

McLeish and Walker were originally charged by complaints on May 16, 2025, and were arrested in Kenai on May 21, 2025.

McLeish and Walker are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of forgery or false use of a passport and one count of fraud in connection with identification documents. The defendants are scheduled to make their initial court appearance on May 23, 2025, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison for each aggravated identity theft count, and up to 30 years in prison for the other seven counts. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge William Chang of the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), San Francisco Field Office made the announcement.

The DSS San Francisco Field Office, with assistance from APD, KPD and SPD, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Miller is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



