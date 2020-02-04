Two Shoplifters Taken into Custody after Deploying Bear Spray on Walmart Officers

Alaska Native News on Feb 3, 2020.

Two shoplifting suspects who deployed pepper spray in the Loss Prevention office of the Walmart on Dimond on January 31st were ultimately taken into custody after a search of the area, APD reported on Monday.

Police were notified by LP officers at Walmart at 11:42 am on Friday that one of two suspects, who they described to police, had deployed a can of bear spray after having been brought to the office to await the arrival of APD.

The two, a male and female were detained after the officers say the female, later identified as 30-year-old Nevaeh Forks, had switched tags on merchandise then attempted to self-check out. The tags, a $48.76 tag, was switched out for a $Z5 tag. Forks, along with 33-year-old Joachim Stern, were detained when the spray was set off.

The spray caused the three officers to leave the office, followed by the two suspects who walked out of the store.

A responding officer saw Stern, who was walking near the nearby Chevy dealership, detained him and confirmed his identity.

Other officers searched for Forks, who would be found hiding under a vehicle at the dealership.

Both were taken into custody and interviewed. As a result, Stern was charged with Theft IV, Robbery II, and three counts of Assault III, while Forks was charged with Robbery II, Theft IV, Resisting Arrest, and Violate Conditions of Release.

Both were remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on the charges.