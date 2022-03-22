Two Suspects Taken into Custody in Sunday’s Kalgin Street Homicide Investigation





At approximately 9:30 am on Sunday, Anchorage police responded to a call reporting a death on the 1800-block of Kalgin Street. Upon arrival, they opened an investigation of the circumstances of the death.

As police investigated at the location, it was determined that the death was suspicious and the Crime Scene Team was called in and the remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner to learn the cause of deat5h.

By Monday, it was determined that the death was a homicide. The investigation, as it progressed would identify two suspects in the case. Those suspects were identified as 39-year-old Adam D. Pringle and 44-year-old Daniel A. Rocero.

The two men were taken into custody, interviewed, and remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charge of Murder II.

Once the next of kin notification is complete, the name of the victim will be released to the public.





