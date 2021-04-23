Two-time Felon Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm







JUNEAU – Jeremy Beebe, 47, of Sitka, Alaska, was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing firearms.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. Chief District Judge Timothy M. Burgess noted that the most important sentencing factor, in this case, was protecting the public from the potential of further crimes by Beebe. Judge Burgess stated that the defendant’s extensive criminal history and the defendant’s possession of firearms along with illegal drugs was a dangerous mix that required a significant sentence to protect the public.

According to court documents, the Sitka Police Department searched the home of Beebe as part of a drug investigation in October 2019. During the search, officers found two rifles, two handguns and other explosive devices as well as methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Beebe was convicted in 2015 of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree and in 2002 he was convicted of sexual assault in the second degree. As someone previously convicted of a felony offense, Beebe is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Sitka Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack S. Schmidt prosecuted the case.





