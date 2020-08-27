Two Wasilla Vehicle Chase Suspects Give Troopers the Slip after Chase and Search

Alaska Native News on Aug 26, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that while they were unable to locate and arrest a duo that were involved in a car chase and stolen vehicle incidences on Wednesday morning, they say they have tentative identification on both parties.

Trooper got involved in the initial chase following a request from Wasilla police after the male and female suspects in a tan Bronco eluded them and left their jurisdiction. Troopers gave chase as the eluding vehicle led them southbound on the Glenn Highway then turned on to the Old Glenn Highway.

The Bronco continued southbound toward Anchorage until, near the intersection of South Peters Creek, clipped another vehicle and ended up crashing into the trees. But, the suspects weren’t finished, they bailed from the Bronco and stole another vehicle, a black Toyota pickup from a nearby residence.

That pickup was later located at the Birchwood Saloon, but the suspects were nowhere to be found. Troopers would find that the couple was picked up by an unknown vehicle and made good their escape before law enforcement arrived at that scene.

Troopers report that while they have no clues as to where the duo made off to, they do have a tentative ID for both suspects. They have yet to publicly divulge those names as yet.

The investigation continues.





