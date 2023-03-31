Two Willow Drivers Dead in Parks Highway Head-On Collision





According to their report, Alaska State Troopers and the Bureau of Highway Patrol responded to a report of a head-on collision at mile 59 of the Parks Highway in Houston at 5:35 pm on Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators found there drivers and lone occupants of the vehicles involved had died as a result of their injuries and both were declared deceased at the crash location. The victims have been identified as Melissa Keown, age 53, and Michael Vial, age 71 both of Willow.

The initial investigation confirmed that Keown in her 2005 Honda Pilot had crashed headlong into Vial in his 2001 Chevy pickup. The investigation noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Next of kin have been notified in the continuing investigation.



