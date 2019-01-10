Two-Year-Old Loses Life in Fairbanks Trailer Fire

Alaska Native News Jan 10, 2019.

The Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks say an investigation into a fatal Monday fire has been opened where a two-year-old child was found deceased.

The University Fire Department in Fairbanks responded to a report of a residential fire at Goldrush Estates at 4:15 am on Monday morning. When multiple units responded, they found a trailer fully ablaze.

Two persons, an adult male and female had successfully exited the building into -36-degree weather outside. But, it was reported that a two-year-old child was still inside the structure.







When the fire was extinguished, the remains of the little girl were recovered from the bedroom. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

A Deputy Fire Marshal responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire in the continuing investigation.