Two Yemeni Men Arrested by Border Patrol Identified on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List







El Centro Sector Border Patrol Arrest Two Yemeni Men Identified on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two Yemeni men within the last 2 months that were identified on a terrorism watch list.

The first incident occurred on January 29, at approximately 1:10 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List as well as on the No-Fly list.

Additionally, agents found a cellular phone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

The man was transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.







The second incident occurred on March 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was also on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on the No-Fly list.

The man is being held in federal custody pending removal.

“Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.”

