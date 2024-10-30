Tylan Fely Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Murders of Wife and Daughter





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, 39-year-old Tylan Lee-Kaulana Fely pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and daughter in November 2019 in Anchorage. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna accepted Fely’s plea to two counts of Murder in the Second Degree. Per the agreement, Fely will be sentenced to 100 years in jail with none suspended and will not be eligible for discretionary parole until he has served 55 years of his sentence. All other charges were dismissed.

On Nov. 30, 2019, Fely murdered his 30-year-old wife, Cecilia Tuuaga, and 13-year-old daughter, Neveah Tuuaga. Fely shot and killed Cecilia Tuuaga at their home in front of Nevaeh Tuuaga. He then drove Nevaeh Tuuaga and Cecilia Tuuaga’s body around before stopping at a gas station. Fely stayed on the phone with Nevaeh Tuuaga while she purchased a gas can and filled it up. Fely then shot and killed his daughter in a vacant lot before setting the car on fire with both bodies inside. The bodies were discovered after the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a report of a burning vehicle by a passerby.

The court will decide whether to accept the agreement by the parties at a sentencing hearing. Judge McKenna ordered the Department of Corrections to prepare a presentence report to assist it in determining whether to accept the agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin March 7, 2025, in front of Judge McKenna. Fely is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections and is no longer eligible to be released on conditions of release. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit with assistance from the Anchorage Fire Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



