Tylan Fely to be Arraigned on Multitude of Charges for the Grisly Death of his Wife and Daughter on Thursday

APD revealed that an Anchorage grand jury handed down a 14-count indictment against 34-year-old Tylan Fely for the murder and burning of his wife and 13-year-old daughter on November 30th on Newell Street.

Fely was identified as a suspect on December 2nd. He was questioned, arrested and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex for killing his wife, Cecilia Tuuaga, and 13-year-old daughter Neveah Tuuaga.

APD responded to an SUV fully engulfed in flames in a vacant lot on the 200-block of Newell Street on November 30th. Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the remains of the two victims.

The Alaska Department of Law released details of the indictment charges as “two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, five counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of third-degree arson, one count of third-degree criminal mischief, and one count of third-degree weapons misconduct.” The prosecution also charged Fely with two counts of first-degree corpse misconduct and one count of second-degree criminally negligent burning.

Fely continues to be incarcerated at the complex and is due in Superior Court to answer to the charges on Thursday.