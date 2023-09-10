U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska Celebrates Funding Awarded for Legal Services, Improved Court Responses to Domestic, Sexual Violence





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska announced that the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) awarded $400,000 to an Alaska organization to provide legal services and improve the effective coordination of justice systems impacting survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

OVW awarded $400,000 under the Expanding Legal Services Initiative (ELSI) to H.O.P.E. – Helping Ourselves Prevent Emergencies, a victim support and advocacy organization in Craig, Alaska. ELSI, which operates under the Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Program, supports developing new legal services programs.

“The need for specialized legal services is both urgent and essential for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Alaska, especially in our rural Alaska communities where women and girls are experiencing violence at a high rate,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “The announcement of ELSI funding for H.O.P.E. is another step in our efforts to support survivors and families impacted by violence in all corners of our state.”

“The Legal Assistance for Victims Grant, in conjunction with the Justice for Families Program and the Domestic Violence Mentor Court Technical Assistance Initiative, serve as a powerful multi-pronged strategy to transform the justice system’s approach to supporting families affected by violence,” said OVW Director Rosemarie Hidalgo. “These grants enhance court-related programs, trauma-informed training, and resources, while also providing victims with specialized legal support. This includes assistance with securing protective orders and navigating complex family law matters. Collectively, these grants advance a more comprehensive approach, aimed at ensuring that survivors and their families don’t merely navigate our legal system, but genuinely find a path to justice and safety.”

OVW provides leadership in developing the nation’s capacity to reduce violence through implementing VAWA and subsequent legislation. Created in 1995, OVW administers financial and technical assistance to communities nationwide that are developing programs, policies, and practices to end domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. In addition to overseeing federal grant programs, OVW undertakes initiatives in response to special needs identified by communities facing acute challenges. Learn more at www.justice.gov/ovw.

