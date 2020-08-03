U. S., Canadian Coast Guards Assist Disabled VVessel near Dundas, Island Canada

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Canadian and U. S. coast guards assisted a disabled vessel near Dundas Island Canada, Sunday.
Pamala Lynn, a 40-foot recreational vessel, with one person and one dog aboard was safely towed into Ketchikan. The owner and dog were reported to be in stable condition upon arrival.
Canadian coast guard cutter Mcintyre Bay responded to and towed the disabled vessel before transferring the tow to the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick crew near Dixon Entrance.
A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew took the tow from Cutter John McCormick near Tongass Narrows and transferred the vessel to Ketchikan.
Joint Rescue Coordination Center Victoria reported the disabled vessel with one U.S. citizen and one dog aboard to Coast Guard District 17 watchstanders at approximately 8: 29 a.m.
The owner was reported to be en route from Port Hardy British Columbia, Canada, to Ketchikan when they experienced engine trouble and were low on fuel.
“The U.S. and Canadian coast guards’ strong working relationship was a factor in getting this mariner and dog safely back to shore,” Lt Michael Civay. “Technical proficiency was shown by all involved during this complex towing evolution to transfer the tow between three different vessels.”0
