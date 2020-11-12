U.S. Chamber Congratulates Sen. Dan Sullivan on Re-Election Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce congratulated Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) on his tremendous victory in the race to represent Alaska in the United States Senate. The Chamber proudly endorsed Senator Sullivan in 2020 and have been honored to work directly with him on issues critical to the business community, job creators, and in support of America’s workforce.
“The U.S. Chamber congratulates Senator Dan Sullivan on a well-fought win in the Alaska Senate race,” said U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue. “He is a champion for America’s job creators and workers and knows Main Street prospers when free enterprise leads the way. Senator Sullivan has been a trusted partner in Congress and we look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of our nation’s business community.”
Leading the business community for 108 years, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's political program is proud to support leaders for federal public office who will work to advance a pro-growth agenda that will expand economic opportunity for businesses of all sizes.