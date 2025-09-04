U.S. Coast Guard bolsters surface presence and responds to 2 Chinese research vessels in the Arctic





JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to two Chinese research ships operating offshore Alaska between Sunday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard responded to the Chinese-flagged research vessel JIDI operating approximately 265 miles northwest of Utqiagvik, Alaska.

On Sunday, August 31, the Coast Guard responded to the Liberia-flagged Chinese research ship, Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di approximately 230 miles north of Utqiagvik.

Both vessels were operating over the delineated U.S. Extended Continental Shelf and are two of five similar Chinese vessels that have recently been operating in the region.

For both instances, the Coast Guard Arctic District deployed USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) to monitor and query the vessels.

An HC-130J Hercules fixed wing aircraft from Air Station Kodiak was also deployed Sunday to provide aerial support.

On Saturday, Coast Guard Cutters Waesche (WMSL 751) and Healy (WAGB 20) conducted a joint patrol in the Arctic Ocean before responding to the Chinese research vessels. The Arctic is a growing zone of strategic global competition. The Coast Guard is the only U.S. surface presence in the Arctic and works in conjunction with U.S. Northern Command and Alaskan Command to constantly monitor foreign vessels operating in and near U.S. waters in support of U.S. homeland defense and security operations.

In August, the Coast Guard commissioned the Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) in Juneau. Storis is currently operating in the Bering Sea and Arctic to secure U.S. national security interest in this strategically vital region.

“This operation highlights the value of our ice-capable fleet,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District. “The U.S. Coast Guard is controlling, securing, and defending the northern U.S. border and maritime approaches in the Arctic to protect U.S. sovereignty, and Healy’s operations demonstrate the critical need for more Coast Guard icebreakers to achieve that.”

The Healy and the HC-130J aircraft were operating under Coast Guard Arctic District’s Operation Frontier Sentinel, which is designed to counter adversary activity in U.S. waters. The Coast Guard continues to monitor ongoing Chinese activity in the region.